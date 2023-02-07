Rescuers have searched through the frigid night, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed thousands of people and toppled thousands of buildings between Turkey and Syria.

Authorities fear the death toll will keep rising from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake. There have also been concerns aftershocks could keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region from Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

In Adiyaman, workers have carefully pulled away slabs of concrete and reached for bodies as desperate families wait for news of loved ones.

