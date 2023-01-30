The Ukrainian port city of Kherson came under sustained Russian shelling on Sunday. Local authorities claimed that a hospital and school were hit in what they called deliberate targeting.

According to Kherson City Council, three people were killed with several more injured.

In his nightly address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the shelling.

"Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day. Residential buildings, various social and transport facilities, including a hospital, post office, and bus station, have been damaged," he said. "Two women, nurses, were wounded in the hospital. As of now, there are reports of six wounded and three dead," Zelenskyy says.

He also said the situation was "very tough" with sustained Russian attacks in the Donetsk region with constant attempts to break through Ukrainian defences.

The Donetsk town of Bakhmut and surrounding areas have been the scene of some of the fiercest battles since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed that the shelling had destroyed two US-made counter-battery radar systems as well as an artillery ammunition dump near Kherson.

Ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine has unconditional support from the bloc and needed to prevail against Russian attacks "to defend European values."