Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv for the fourth weekly protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Saturday and its plan to give lawmakers more control over the judicial system.

"I’m worried they will destroy our individual rights and we won’t have anyone to turn to for help," one protester said. "We need to keep protesting."

The protest took place amid an uptick in violence between Israel and Palestinians.

Earlier on Saturday a 13-year-old Palestinian opened fire and wounded at least two people in east Jerusalem.

The shooting occurred less than a day after another attacker killed seven people outside a synagogue there in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008.

The surge in violence marks the latest major escalation in one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied West Bank in years.

Earlier this week, the Israeli military killed nine Palestinians in a West Bank raid.

The events, just a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in the region, pose a pivotal test for Israel’s new far-right government.