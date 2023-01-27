Rockets were fired by Gaza militants overnight Thursday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman.

It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government.

Of the five rockets fired at Israel, three were intercepted, one landed in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza, according to Israeli military.

The rockets set off air raid sirens in southern Israel but there were no reports of casualties on either side.

The violence prompted the Palestinian Authority to announce it was cutting security co-ordination with Israel - a move criticised by the United States.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit both the Palestinian Territories and Israel next week in a bid to de-escalate the violence..