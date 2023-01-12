In lasi, Eastern Romania, a patient was diagnosed with a triple viral infection. The man has the flu, COVID-19 and a virus. The doctors are worried about him. This is the first case of this kind in Romania.

The number of patients succumbing to the flu is also increasing. The Directorate of Public Health Sibiu confirmed a new death. A 58-year-old man, unvaccinated, died at the hospital, which brings the total number of deaths to 7 in Sibiu county alone.

There are also concerns due to the increase in the number of cases of flurona - double infection with influenza virus and coronavirus. The most recent diagnosis of this kind was made in Constanta in the south-east of the country.

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, stated that such cases are worrying if the patients also have other serious chronic problems.​

Public health specialists claim that the number of respiratory infections will continue to increase until the middle of February. They expect the incidence of infections will then decline as the weather becomes warmer. Romanian health officials are urging everyone to top up their vaccinations, to wear a mask in public places and to take sanitary measures to avoid spreading the infection.