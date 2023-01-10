Prince Harry's claims about his time serving with the British military in Afghanistan have shocked the relatives of victims in the country.

The youngest son of King Charles claimed that when he was fighting there he thought of his targets as if they were "chess pieces" and he claimed to have killed more than two dozen suspected Taliban insurgents.

Mullah Abdullah says he lost nine family members in 2011 when a British missile hit his home in Helmand Province. He frequently visits their graves and has hit out at Harry's comments.

"We call on the international community to put this person (Prince Harry) on trial and compensate us for our losses, we lost our house, our life and our family members, we lost our livelihood and also our loved ones," he said.

In the same province, Nabi Akaa suffered a similar tragedy. In his case, he says 11 family members died, most of them women and children.

"When the incident happened the British forces were here, the Americans were not here then," said Nabi.

"A plane flew over the village and while we were having dinner, it came back and aimed at that house over there, the house was full of women and children, for an hour we could hear crying and then it was quiet."

Prince Harry served in the British Army for a decade and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan. His claims about his time serving there have also come in for criticism from British military figures.