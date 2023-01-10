Prince Harry's controversial memoir “Spare” is now available in bookstores and critics are saying it won't be helping relations with the British Royal family.

Blasting to pieces the royal motto 'never complain and never explain,' the book explores the Duke of Sussex's grief over his mother's death and his resentment of being second best to his brother, prince and heir to the British throne, William. It also reveals descriptions of arguments and a physical altercation with William, revelations on how he lost his virginity, and his use of cocaine and cannabis, to name but a few.