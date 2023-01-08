Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's tomb open to the public

The tomb of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI beneath St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City is now open to the public.

The former pontiff was buried on January 5th, immediately following a funeral in St. Peter’s Square.

Benedict’s grave lies in the crypt under the basilica’s main floor.

The former pope died on December 31st at the age of 95.

He first made history as the first German pope in 400 years and again in 2013 when he became the first pope to retire in 600 years.

On Sunday morning, Pope Francis baptised 13 infants as the Catholic Church celebrated the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

This tradition of baptising the children of Holy See employees in the Sistine Chapel on the feast day was established in 1981 by Pope St. John Paul II.