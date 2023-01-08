Iranian national arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting attack

Anti-terror investigators in Germany have arrested an Iranian national on suspicion of preparing a religiously motivated attack.

Emergency service personnel wearing protective suits and oxygen masks searched a flat in Castrop-Rauxel, in the Ruhr region, for biological weapons.

The 32-year-old suspect was believed to have procured lethal poisons including cyanide and ricin, but authorities have confirmed that no evidence was found on the premises.

A total of two men were reportedly taken into custody.

The highly toxic ricin is listed as a biological weapon, while even the smallest amount of cyanide can have a lethal effect on humans.

Investigations are ongoing to establish how far attack plans had progressed and whether there was a concrete target.

