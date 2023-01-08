China welcomes overseas visitors for the first time in three years

China has lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation.

The measure comes into force as China continues to battle a surge in Covid-19 cases which followed an easing of virus restrictions.

Since March 2020, all arrivals had been forced to undergo isolation at centralised government facilities.

Travellers crossing between Hong Kong and mainland China are still required to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 48 hours — a measure China has criticised when imposed by other countries.

Chinese people rushed to plan trips abroad after officials last month announced that quarantine would be dropped, sending inquiries on popular travel websites soaring.

But the expected surge in visitors has led over a dozen countries to impose mandatory Covid tests on travellers from the world's most populous nation as it battles its worst-ever outbreak.

Click on the video above to find out more.