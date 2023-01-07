Two men have been hanged in Iran for allegedly killing a member of the military during nationwide protests.

Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were found guilty of what Iranian authorities call "corruption on earth" over their alleged involvement in the death of a paramilitary officer.

The killings are the latest in a string of executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests which are challenging the country's theocracy.

Human rights groups have denounced what they described as a "sham" trial. Amnesty International said the trials “bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding.”

The EU has condemned the executions.

Authorities have arrested thousands of people in the wave of demonstrations that began in September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly breaching the regime's strict dress code for women.

Activists say at least 16 people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings over charges linked to the protests.

Watch the full video in the video player above to find out more.