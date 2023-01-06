For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the Speaker’s chair of the US House empty, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.

Long after darkness, glimmers of a deal with far-right holdouts were emerging. But the day's tally was dismal: McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number of losses seen100 years ago in the last drawn-out fight to choose a Speaker.

By nightfall, despite raucous protests from Democrats, Republicans voted to adjourn and return Friday to try again.

The Californian Republican soaked up the moment without visible concern: “apparently, I like to make history.”

Even if McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened Speaker, having given away some powers and constantly under the threat of being voted out by his detractors. But he would also be potentially emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the position in US history.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.