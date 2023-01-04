A 2 million euro fraud trial resumed in Prague today, with the former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic accused of illegally accessing EU funds for a construction project.

Andrej Babis, 68, denies the charges. He returned to court on Wednesday after an adjournment for the Christmas holiday period.

The billionaire owns the Agrofert business conglomerate and the court has heard claims its involvement in the construction of the Stork’s Nest conference centre was covered up when the scheme received 2 million euros in small business funds from the EU.

The populist politician has announced plans to run for the presidency of the Czech Republic.

The case continues.