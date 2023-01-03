NFL player, Damar Hamlin, in critical condition after collapse

American Football player, Damar Hamlin has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after collapsing during a NFL match.

The Bills player, who plays safety, was involved in a violent shock to the torso after tackling the wide receiver of the opposing team, The Bengals, who was running at full speed.

Hamlin who is 24, initially got up, before falling back down due to a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, both competing teams took a knee and prayed for his recovery. The game was postponed due to the incident.

In a statement issued on Twitter early Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills explained that their teammate had his heartbeat restored on the field when medics quickly attended to him and that he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

