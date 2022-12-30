Across Europe this weekend, the New Year will be welcomed in by traditional fireworks displays. And while fireworks can bring joy to many faces, they can also cause anxiety for many dog owners.

According to the UK’s Kennel Club, one in three of our four-legged friends are afraid of fireworks.

And three in five dog owners reported being concerned for their canine campaigns’ welfare during the holiday season.

But some people are starting to turn to silent fireworks to address this problem.

Kenneth Marquart is a dog owner in Denmark. He and a group of other dog parents experimented to see if silent fireworks would make their dogs uncomfortable.

“He is a bit of a scared dog, so we hope he does better today than the last time we tried fireworks,” Marquart said.

After the display, the dogs were either curious or indifferent to the show.

In Denmark, the sale of these light displays jumped by 30% last year.

As the name suggests, these fireworks are quieter because they have less flash powder, the chemical that produces its iconic bang. But the lighting effects have been turned up to compensate.

The effect creates a display that even a dog could enjoy.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.