On Thursday, Tetiana Denysenko rushed to Kyiv's southern Bortnychi neighbourhood after receiving a distressing call from her granddaughter.

"She said, 'Grandma, our house is on fire. We've been hit. My mother [Denysenko's daughter] was thrown to the ground. She's lying unconscious,' " Denysenk recalled.

"That's all I could hear."

When the 62-year-old arrived, her daughter was heading to emergency surgery.

"Thank God the children are alive," Denysenko said. "Thank God my granddaughter only had an injured leg."

Denysenko and her family were just a handful of the countless people across Ukraine who are still reeling from Moscow’s recent attack against the country.

The wave of airstrikes was the worst the country has seen in weeks. And just under half of Kyiv is still without power.

