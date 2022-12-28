Tensions escalate in northern Kosovo as more barricades are erected

A former Kosovo Serb policeman whose detention triggered a major crisis between Serbia and Kosovo has been released from prison and will be placed under house arrest, according to his lawyer on Wednesday.

The arrest of Dejan Pantic on 10 December led to protests by Serbs in Kosovo who erected many roadblocks in the north of the country. Pantic was detained for "terrorism" after allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer during an earlier protest.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti criticised the court’s decision to release Pantic on house arrest.

“I’m curious to know who is the prosecutor that makes a request and judge who approves a decision to place someone on house arrest when they have a standing terrorism charge,” he said at a press conference.

Pantic's arrest prompted weeks of tense standoffs, punctuated by gunfire and explosions near patrols of the NATO-led peacekeeping force and journalists. No one was severely injured.

