South Korea has scrambled its air force and fired warning shots after five North Korean drones crossed over into its territory, it said.

The incursion comes amid increased tensions between the two countries, with the North conducting an unprecedented number of missile tests this year.

A spokesperson for the South Korean military said the drones were seen over the northern part of the country and one reportedly flew near the capital Seoul.

"This is a clear provocation by North Korea violating South Korean airspace," South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff senior official Lee Seung-oh said.

"They are small drones of two-metre class or smaller. One flew to the northern part of the metropolitan area, and the other four were around Ganghwado area.

"Our military immediately responded in self-defense".

Lee said the military "operated assets to shoot down" the drones but did not say whether it had been successful or not.

The South Korean military said it has sent surveillance planes into the North to photograph its military installations.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.