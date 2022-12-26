Austrian authorities have announced that they've found the last two missing skiers feared trapped by a major avalanche on Christmas Day.

Initially, rescuers thought they were looking for 10 people after video showed them on a ski slope on the Trittkopf mountain between Zürs and Lech am Arlberg when the snowslide hit.

Authorities then deployed a rescue effort of at least 200 people, seven helicopters and avalanche dogs that were able to find four injured people.

The other six were later found after they managed to get to the valley below the mountain on their own.

The avalanche swept through the resort in the Austrian Alps on Sunday at around 3pm local time.

Authorities have ranked the avalanche danger as high across the Alps, as spring like temperatures over the Christmas weekend followed recent snow fall.

While the police have said they are no longer looking for more people, the rescue effort will continue on Monday to make sure that no one was overlooked.

