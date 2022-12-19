The headquarters of the European Union delegation in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, has been burned down just as French troops leave the country. The fire broke out on Sunday night for reasons as yet unknown. No one was injured, but there was serious structural damage.

The authorities are investigating the incident, which has as a tense backdrop the growing role of Russia and the Wagner mercenaries in the country.

As French troops complete their withdrawal, the founder of Wagner has accused France of being behind the explosion of a parcel bomb that injured a Russian embassy employee last Friday. France, which has seen Wagner gradually take its place in countries such as Mali or the Central African Republic, denied it.

Watch the video in the player above.