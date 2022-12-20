Thousands of fans showed their support and a warm welcome for the French national football team when they appeared on the balcony of the Crillon Hotel overlooking the Concorde Square in central Paris Monday night.

The appearance came a day after they lost to Argentina in the World Cup finals in Qatar. Flares were lit and flags were waved as the crowd sang 'La Marseillaise'.

TV viewing ratings were at an all-time high during the final match, as around eight out of ten viewers watched the game against Argetina on French TF1 television. That's more than 24 million people who watched it.

France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champion failed to retain the title.

Kylian Mbappé's hat trick helped France draw with Argentina 3-3 after extra time but they couldn’t rally again in the penalty shootout.

