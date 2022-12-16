Records of President Kennedy's assassination made public

The US National Archives has released more than 13,000 documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The event caused worldwide shock and countless speculations to this day.

But the White House, citing national security concerns, has blocked the release of thousands more. A batch of archives on the case had already been declassified in December 2021.

According to the National Archives, 97% of the approximately five million pages of the file are now available to the public.

Click the video on the player above