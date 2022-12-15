Slovakia's government on the brink ahead of crucial confidence vote

Slovakia's minority government is battling to avoid collapse under the threat of a no-confidence vote.

MPs are set to vote on the country’s coalition in parliament on Thursday.

The motion was tabled by Slovakia’s main opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party over soaring energy costs and inflation.

At least 76 votes are needed in the 150-seat parliament to bring down the government, and potentially pave the way for early elections.

The head of the ruling OLANO party and former populist prime minister, Igor Matovič, offered to quit as Slovakian finance minister on Thursday to appease critics.

"My offer [to resign] stands if SaS withdraws its no-confidence motion, and supports the 2023 state budget proposal,” he told a news conference.

“I believe that SaS will accept a fair offer. People cannot be held hostage,” he added on Facebook.

The confidence vote was delayed by parliament on Tuesday, giving Prime Minister Eduard Heger a temporary reprieve to try to win over votes.

Heger’s 2023 budget plan includes new spending and windfall taxes on the energy sector to offset the impact of soaring prices on households and companies.

Slovakia's four-party coalition took power in 2020 but lost its majority in September when the SaS quit the government in a row with Matovič over the handling of the energy crisis.

Matovič himself had led Slovakia’s government until last year when he stepped down after misleading his coalition about the purchase of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines. Heger, the country’s former foreign minister, then swapped roles with the OLANO party leader.

But SaS leader Richard Sulík has repeatedly accused the government of incompetence and losing its anti-corruption drive

If the government falls, Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová could either allow Heger to remain in place in a caretaker capacity or appoint a new, possibly technocrat cabinet.

The next election is currently due in February 2024.