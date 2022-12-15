EU Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

During the early 1930s, a devastating famine gripped Ukraine and other parts of the then-Soviet Union, killing millions in the process.

Some historians have attributed it to disastrous agricultural collectivisation policies launched by the former Soviet leader, Joseph Stalin. Others, however, say it was an attempt to destroy the very nature of what it is to be a Ukrainian.

Now, by a vote of 507 votes for to 12 against, MEPs have recognised the event as a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

In the text of the motion passed, the Parliament affirmed that the famine had the ‘intention of destroying a group of people by deliberately inflicting living conditions leading inexorably to their physical annihilation’.

The vote comes amid claims that the current President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is launching a genocide against the Ukrainian people, by taking out civil infrastructure and forcibly removing children from the country, placing them in Russian families.

Russia has always denied such claims, saying it focuses on legitimate military targets.

Click on the video above to see more.