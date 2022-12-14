France has crushed Morocco's World Cup dreams, ending the Atlas Lions' fairytale run

Reigning champions France kept their composure to edge out Morocco 2-0 and book their place in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez finished from close range to give Les Bleus an early lead but the African side refused to buckle.

Didier Deschamps' men were pushed all the way and had to wait until the 79th minute before sealing the win thanks to substitute Kolo Muani.

Morocco, the first African and first Arab side to reach a World Cup semi-final, will be looking to end on a high note when they take on Croatia on Saturday whilst France and Argentina will lock horns in the showpiece match on Sunday.