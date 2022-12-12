Some parts of Europe are experiencing cold and snowy conditions. Parts of the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland as well as other European countries, were all hit with heavy snowfalls Sunday night disrupting travel, roads, and flights.

The weather is expected to remain through the week according to weather experts because of high pressure over Russia which is lingering.

Some parts of the UK saw temperatures dropping to minus 10 degrees Celsius with many places across Europe struggling to rise above zero during the day.

