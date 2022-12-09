Portugal are trying not to follow Spain's path when they compete against Morocco on Saturday in the Qatar World Cup quarterfinal.

France and England will follow their match for a place in the semi-finals.

France's Kylian Mbappé is back in contention and hoping he can add to his impressive tally of five goals so far.

And France’s opponents England have enjoyed a strong World Cup campaign, too, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two.

Having reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the finals of Euro 2020, this might be their best chance in a generation to lift that famous trophy.

