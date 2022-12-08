Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that his so-called “special operation” in Ukraine can be a “lengthy process” and that the gaining of new territory is the result of it.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also stated that the Russian military wants to “freeze” the fighting in Ukraine "to regroup, repair, recover.”

And according to the Institute for the Study of War, this pause could help Moscow by stopping Ukraine’s momentum.

However, Moscow denies pausing his operation to regroup during the winter.

