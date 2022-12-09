New York Times staff walk out in protest over failed negotiations

For the first time in over 40 years, more than a thousand New York Times employees have gone on strike for 24 hours.

This comes after journalists and other workers failed to reach an agreement with the company regarding contract negotiations.

Since March 2021, the famed paper's journalists have not had a working contract, the reporters and other union members say management had been dragging its feet.

The NewsGuild of New York union says a key sticking point was the management's refusal to raise wages in line with surging inflation. Health and retirement benefits as well as return-to-work policies following the coronavirus pandemic were also an issue.