Mohsen Shekari was accused of blocking a street and attacking a member of the security forces in Tehran, according to Iranian state media. For this alleged crime, Tehran carried out a death sentence against him on Thursday

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death in September of Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was detained for breaking strict Islamic dress codes in the country.

Activists have warned that others could be put to death as well soon since prosecutors say at least seven people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

