Georgia’s electors head to the polls in last day of US senate vote

US state Georgia's voters are set to decide the final US Senate contest of the midterm elections, choosing between the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, and a Republican football legend, Herschel Walker.

Neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote in an election in November, although Warnock had a lead just under one percent over his opponent. As a result, the two must face each other again, in a run-off vote.

Whoever wins, the Democrats will retain control of the upper chamber of Congress, as they already secured 50 of the body's 100 seats and hold the vice-president's casting vote for breaking ties.

However, a Democratic victory could give them more breathing space in Senate votes. It would also serve as an encouraging sign for the party in the 2024 presidential election.

