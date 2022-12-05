Two dead as police and protesters clash in southern Syria

A protester and a policeman were killed on Sunday in Sweida, Syria, as security forces cracked down on a rare demonstration against poor living conditions.

Hundreds of people turned out for the protest, with some throwing rocks at a government building, eventually storming it and tearing down a picture of the President, Bashar-Al-Asad.

Local media said a further four people were hospitalised. The region is home to the ethnic Druze minority, who have so far largely kept out of the country's civil war.

