Syria

Two dead as police and protesters clash in southern Syria

By Euronews and AFP
Protesters flee after a crackdown by police
Protesters flee after a crackdown by police   -   Copyright  AFP

A protester and a policeman were killed on Sunday in Sweida, Syria, as security forces cracked down on a rare demonstration against poor living conditions.

Hundreds of people turned out for the protest, with some throwing rocks at a government building, eventually storming it and tearing down a picture of the President, Bashar-Al-Asad.

Local media said a further four people were hospitalised. The region is home to the ethnic Druze minority, who have so far largely kept out of the country's civil war.

Click on the video above to see more.