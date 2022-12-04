Korea and Italy succeed among Japanese success at Tokyo Grand Slam

The final day of the Tokyo Grand Slam saw judo’s spiritual home host eight more amazing categories of judo.

Under 48 kgs class

In the under 48kgs category, Kano Miyaki continued Japan’s dominance from day one, defeating her compatriot Rina Tatsukawa with a decisive waza-ari score.

IOC Member & President of the International Gymnastics Federation Mr. Morinari Watanabe awarded the medals.

Over 78 kgs class

In the over 78kgs category, Olympic Champion Akira Sone returned to IJF World tour for the first time since the Olympics and looked like she’d never been away. Defeating her compatriot with a strong dropping technique

"I also thank the supporters for watching, it gives me a lot of strength.” Sone Akira Japanese judoka

“It’s so great that not only nationally, but internationally, there are a lot of people watching my judo," Sone said. "I believe a lot of my rivals are also watching it, and researching my judo, so I need to become stronger and work harder. I also thank the supporters for watching, it gives me a lot of strength.”

Her medal was awarded by Dr. Settimo Nizzi, Mayor of Olbia.

Under 100 kgs class

In the under 100kgs category, Italy halted the home dominance! With their rising star Gennaro Pirelli stunning Iida Kentaro.

"I can’t find the words, I’m so happy and that’s it.” Gennaro Pirelli Italian Judoka

“I can’t believe it, to come here and get a medal was mine and my coach’s goal," Pirelli explained. "I can’t find the words, I’m so happy and that’s it.”

IJF Vice President and President of the African Judo Union Mr. Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko awarded the medals.

Under 52 kgs class

Uta Abe stormed through the preliminaries to set up a rematch of the 2018 World Final, which saw the Olympic Champion take a tactical victory over former World Champion Ai Shishime - she was clearly delighted to take the under 52kg category gold in front of the adoring Tokyo crowd.

Her gold was awarded by IJF General Secretary Mr. Jean Luc Rougé.

Under 60 kgs class

Korea also stood on top of the podium, in the under 60kg category. Jeon Seungbeom was elated to secure a first-ever world tour gold. And couldn’t hold back his joy.

After silver at the worlds earlier this year, two times World Champion Joshiro Maruyama defeated up-and-coming Fuko Hattori to take gold.

Rika Takayama defeated the Ne-Waza specialist and Olympic Champion Shori Hamada on the ground, which was an impressive victory.

Hyōga Ōta finished an incredible day by defeating former world champion Kokoro Kageura with a beautiful Ouchi-gari, bringing their total to 12 out of 14 golds at this Grand Slam. An incredible feat.

The atmosphere in the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium was buzzing all day, as excited judo fans lined up by the thousands to watch their favorite stars shine.

Fans of all ages had the opportunity to engage with judo in all forms.