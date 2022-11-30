Sarah Ferguson meets young children and refugees in Hungary

The Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, arrived in Budapest on Tuesday. During her first trip to Hungary, the British royal discovered Migration Aid, an educational institution and one of the most important refugee charities in the country.

At the school they also educate Ukrainian refugee children. The Duchess supports disadvantaged women, children and families around the world through her own foundation, Sarah's Trust.

The Duchess said that she was fascinated by the way Hungarian people "steadfastly" and honourably fight for Ukrainian refugees along the border. Hungary is a neighbouring country of Ukraine, and receives thousands of refugees every day.

'Anyone could have a voice'

"I have always believed that anyone who is misplaced, if they could have a voice, if they had a wish, so if I could help to be a human bridge, for the voice of a silent whisper", Sarah Ferguson said. "Thanks for Euronews or thanks to you to be able to get the voice out, then that is a really beautiful platform I'd like to help with."

After donating to the charity, the Duchess cheered everyone up with her warm manners. She shook hands with all the participants and made little jokes.

When she married Prince Andrew in 1986, the British press praised her as a breath of fresh air in the Royal Family. Later and after her marriage broke down, she became the target of the tabloids. However, she maintained a warm relationship with Queen Elizabeth II even after her divorce.

"I'm very lucky indeed to have met the finest icon and legend, the Queen of England", says the Duchess. "She is the finest, iconic, steadfast and consistent leader the world has ever known, and I'm very lucky."

The only time the Duchess became more serious during her visit was at the Heim Pál Children's Hospital, where she met young patients. They had been waiting for her in the Oncology ward, where a young girl drew her a princess, and she gave one of the resident children a toy corgi dog like the ones the Queen used to have.

She will stay in Budapest until Thursday, to promote her new book which is also available in Hungarian.

Watch Euronews's report in the player above.