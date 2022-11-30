English
Spain

Europe’s first local energy community is saving residents money

By Euronews
One of the solar installations in El Realengo
One of the solar installations in El Realengo   -   Copyright  Euronews

The war in Ukraine has led to a food crisis, rampant inflation and people cutting back on their energy consumption due to high prices.

But despite this, citizens from the village of El Realengo in the Spanish province of Alicante, aren’t afraid to turn on the lights. 

That’s all thanks to the local area's energy community. It’s installed solar panels on derelict land, which now satisfies 50% of the village’s energy needs. It’s worked so well, that there are now plans to expand the project to all of the local municipality of Crevillente.

Click on the video above to watch more.