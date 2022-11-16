After much wrangling among members, the final statement at the G20 summit in Indonesia is expected to say that "most G20 members" condemn the war in Ukraine.

Before leaving the summit, Russia's representative, Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov had described the draft declaration as having been "politicised" by Ukraine's Western allies.

G20 members have been grappling with a whole raft of issues from raging inflation, food insecurity and hunger to the consequences of climate change and fears of nuclear escalation in Ukraine.

The jury is out on whether anything has been achieved. There is agreement that President Vladimir Putin's invasion of its neighbour has rattled the global economy and much of the world will be reeling from its effects for some time.