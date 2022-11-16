English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Indonesia

Most G20 members condemn war in Ukraine, draft final statement says

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP
US President Joe Biden and other world leaders attended a mangrove tree planting event while in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 Summit on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden and other world leaders attended a mangrove tree planting event while in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 Summit on Wednesday.   -   Copyright  Alex Brandon/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

After much wrangling among members, the final statement at the G20 summit in Indonesia is expected to say that "most G20 members" condemn the war in Ukraine.

Before leaving the summit, Russia's representative, Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov had described the draft declaration as having been "politicised" by Ukraine's Western allies.

G20 members have been grappling with a whole raft of issues from raging inflation, food insecurity and hunger to the consequences of climate change and fears of nuclear escalation in Ukraine.

The jury is out on whether anything has been achieved. There is agreement that President Vladimir Putin's invasion of its neighbour has rattled the global economy and much of the world will be reeling from its effects for some time.