Former US President Donald Trump is lashing out at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as the rivalry between the two top Republicans boils over in the wake of Tuesday's midterm elections.

In a series of posts published on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump called DeSantis an "average Republican Governor" and took credit for the politician's success.

He also accused “Ron DeSanctimonious” -- Trump's new nickname for the governor -- of playing games by not announcing his 2024 presidential ambitions.

“He says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump said in a statement and in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

The former president has hinted that he will run again for the presidency and has already teased a big announcement on 15 November, when he is expected to make his second bid for the White House official.

Ron DeSantis was re-elected as Florida governor with almost 60 per cent of the vote, while many Trump-backed candidates did poorly in Tuesday's vote.

DeSantis is widely expected to run for the party's 2024 White House nomination.

DeSantis, whose campaign did not return a request seeking comment, has so far not responded publicly to Trump’s attacks.