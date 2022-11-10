English
France

Paris one-day metro strike

By Anelise Borges  & AFP
People stand in front of a closed subway station Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Paris.
People stand in front of a closed subway station Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Paris.   -   Copyright  Michel Euler/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Commuters in Paris are facing major disruptions today as staff for public transport operator RATP go on a one day strike.

Workers are calling for higher wages and better conditions.

National train services are running as normal while driverless metro lines 1 -14 should continue without interruption -- although these routes are predicted to become packed as the day progresses.

The suburban RER lines are facing severe disruption.

The walk out follows weeks of strikes across several sectors in France as employees battle the cost of the living crisis and soaring inflation. Employees of the London Underground are also striking today, while transport workers in Greece and Belgium walked out yesterday. 

Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges has the latest from Paris. Click on the media player above to watch her report.