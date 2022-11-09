French prosecutors raid 2023 Rugby World Cup committee headquarters

French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organising body.

The searches were conducted on Wednesday as part of a probe into possible corruption and other irregularities.

Prosecutors said they opened a preliminary investigation last month into charges of "favouritism, influence peddling, corruption and any other related offence relating to the management".

Raids took place at the headquarters in Paris and at other locations. No formal charges have so far been brought.

The chief executive of the 2023 Rugby World Cup committee, Claude Achter, was dismissed last month following a separate investigation into his workplace conduct.

The tournament is set to begin in 10 months' time in the French capital.