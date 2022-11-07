Champions League draw: Who is playing who in the last 16?Comments
By Euronews
Copyright Credit: AP Photo-
Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the last 16 of this season's Champions League - a repeat of May's final in the French capital Paris.
The full draw is as follows:
- RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
- Club Brugge vs Benfica
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid
- AC Milan vs Tottenham
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
- Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
- Inter Milan vs Porto
- Paris Saint‑Germain vs Bayern Munich
The first legs of the matches will be played in February 2023, and the return games in March.