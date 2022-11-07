English
Champions League draw: Who is playing who in the last 16?

By Euronews
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, during the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madr   -   Copyright  Credit: AP Photo

Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the last 16 of this season's Champions League - a repeat of May's final in the French capital Paris. 

The full draw is as follows:

  • RB Leipzig vs Manchester City 
  • Club Brugge vs Benfica
  • Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • AC Milan vs Tottenham
  • Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
  • Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
  • Inter Milan vs Porto
  • Paris Saint‑Germain vs Bayern Munich

The first legs of the matches will be played in February 2023, and the return games in March.