Champions League draw: Who is playing who in the last 16?

Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the last 16 of this season's Champions League - a repeat of May's final in the French capital Paris.

The full draw is as follows:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

Paris Saint‑Germain vs Bayern Munich

The first legs of the matches will be played in February 2023, and the return games in March.