Obama campaigns with Biden, Trump with Oz days before US midterm vote

Former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have appeared at rallies in the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days before the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Up for grabs are not only the House of Representatives and the Senate but also countless other state governorships and more minor roles.

President Joe Biden appeared in Philadelphia on Saturday with Obama and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor and John Fetterman, the party nominee for Senate.

The attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for the tightly contested state, which in 2020 narrowly voted for Biden.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump appeared on behalf of Dr Mehmet Oz at a rally in Latrobe -- a working-class community in the southwest of Pennsylvania -- describing the election in apocalyptic terms on Saturday.

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then on Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” Trump told thousands of cheering supporters, describing the US as “a country in decline".

Biden, Trump, Obama and Clinton -- four of the six living presidents -- focused on Northeastern battlegrounds on Saturday, but their words echoed across the country as the parties sent out their best to deliver a critical closing argument.

Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 36 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting.