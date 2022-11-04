English
China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticised over his visit to China

By Mark Armstrong
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after meeting the Chinese PM
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after meeting the Chinese PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting China with a delegation of business representatives leading some observers to question his motives.

Beijing is, as is often the case, under the spotlight as regards human rights, especially over the treatment of the Muslim Uighur people who the regime claims it is "re-educating" in camps. Euronews spoke to Jonas Parello-Plesner, Executive Director, the Alliance of Democracies Foundation and you can see his response to the German delegation's visit in the video above.