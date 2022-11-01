Two passengers killed as helicopter crashes in central Norway

Two people have died and their pilot was left severely injured after a commercial helicopter crashed in western Norway.

The aircraft went down on Tuesday morning in a field just outside the town of Verdal, police said in a statement.

Norwegian police have identified the dead passengers as a Norwegian man and a woman, both aged 68. The pilot was found alive at the crash site and was rushed to a hospital in the city of Trondheim.

A dog also survived the crash and has been taken to a vet, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Local media report that the helicopter had made several unsuccessful attempts to land outside a densely built-up area in thick fog.

Forensic experts were working in cooperation with the Norwegian Air Accident Investigation Board to establish the cause of the crash.