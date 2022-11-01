English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Norway

Two passengers killed as helicopter crashes in central Norway

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP, AFP
A helicopter flies over Bergen in Norway.
A helicopter flies over Bergen in Norway.   -   Copyright  Cornelius Poppe/NTB scanpix via AP, File

Two people have died and their pilot was left severely injured after a commercial helicopter crashed in western Norway.

The aircraft went down on Tuesday morning in a field just outside the town of Verdal, police said in a statement.

Norwegian police have identified the dead passengers as a Norwegian man and a woman, both aged 68. The pilot was found alive at the crash site and was rushed to a hospital in the city of Trondheim.

A dog also survived the crash and has been taken to a vet, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Local media report that the helicopter had made several unsuccessful attempts to land outside a densely built-up area in thick fog.

Forensic experts were working in cooperation with the Norwegian Air Accident Investigation Board to establish the cause of the crash.