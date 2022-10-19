The UK's annual inflation rate has returned to a 40-year high of over 10%, another illustration of the country's economic squeeze as Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares to face MPs with her leadership still under daily scrutiny.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed the annual rate of consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in September, from 9.9% in August. It said the main driving force was rising food prices, up by 14.6% on the previous year.

"This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone," said new finance minister Jeremy Hunt, responding to the figures.

Truss has defied calls for her resignation even though the Chancellor of the Exchequer has ditched virtually her entire budget plans, in a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

The prime minister says she will fight on and told her top ministers on Tuesday that she wanted to level with the public that there were tough times ahead.

At lunchtime on Wednesday she will appear at Prime Minister's Questions to face opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who forced her last week to insist there would be no public spending cuts — another commitment since thrown out by Jeremy Hunt.

A new YouGov opinion poll showed that even among Conservative Party members who backed Truss for prime minister, more than half of those polled said she should resign. The most popular successor is Boris Johnson, who was forced out of office in July.

Having apologised for the "mistakes that have been made" and that she went "too far and too fast" with her radical tax-cutting plan to boost growth, Truss told party MPs on Tuesday that she was still a low-tax conservative who would pursue such goals more slowly.

Members of parliament have been urged by government to hold off from any move to oust her before it presents its medium-term fiscal plan on October 31.

The "mini-budget" announced by Truss' former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng — who was sacked last Friday — brought market turmoil, soaring borrowing costs, and a collapse in party support. It outlined plans for extensive, uncosted tax cuts on top of a massive energy support scheme — which his successor says will also be scaled back.

Truss and Kwarteng were accused of ploughing ahead with their plans — with no immediate independent assessment — despite multiple warnings from economists, former Tory ministers and others that tax cuts in the current economic climate could be dangerous.