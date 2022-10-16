The fire in a 24-storey building in Instanbul’s Kadıköy district was brought under control and extinguished by fire brigades.

According to Turkish sources close to the ground, the fire broke out in the building on the Asian side of the city for an undetermined reason.

The fire started on the lower floors and soon reached the top floor of the building through the exterior cladding.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said no one was injured.

Turkish Police, ambulance services and fire brigades rushed to the scene from Üsküdar, Ümraniye and Kartal.

Security measures were taken in the vicinity. The building’s electricity was cut off, and some surrounding buildings were evacuated.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished after intense efforts by the fire brigades on site.

Firefighters continue to bring the temperature of the building down. Once it is safe to do so, an inspection team will investigate the fire’s origins.

The incident follows another explosion that tore through the same area of Istanbul.

On 9 October, a reported gas leak led to a huge explosion in another residential building in the Fikirtepe district that killed three people and injured another.