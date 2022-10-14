Two brothers accused of murdering anti-corruption Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia pleaded guilty on Friday, in a remarkable turnaround on the first day of their trial in Valletta.

"They pronounce themselves guilty," AFP quoted Alfred and George Degiorgio's lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace, as saying.

The trial of the two brothers opened in Malta on Friday, a case that has rocked the European Union's smallest state and horrified its neighbours.

Earlier the Degiorgio brothers -- suspected of making, planting and detonating the bomb that killed the journalist -- had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

But as proceedings got underway, they changed their pleas to guilty in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

Paul Caruana Galizia, one of the murdered journalist’s three sons, welcomed the move, describing it in a Tweet as "a break in the clouds".

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed near her home after denouncing endemic corruption on the small Mediterranean archipelago, a former British colony that joined the EU in 2004.

Her death at the age of 53 on 16 October 2017 sparked an international wave of indignation and led to the resignation of the prime minister at the time.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this year, George Degiorgio confessed to the crime, calling it "business".

April 4, 2016 file photo shows Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in Malta on Oct. 16, 2017. Jon Borg/AP

A lawyer for the brothers also said the two men were seeking a pardon in return for divulging "everything we know about other murders, bombs and crimes".

Last year the pair said they were ready to implicate a former minister in exchange for clemency, which was eventually refused.

They are currently charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Just hours before her death in 2017 Galizia posted in her blog Running Commentary: "Corrupt people are everywhere. The situation is desperate."

The trial is under the international spotlight and has captivated the media.

Deputy prosecutor Philip Galea Farrugia reminded the nine-person jury of their duty to be impartial ahead of proceedings.

"Daphne Caruana Galizia was well known and some may agree with her, some may not," he said. "Whatever your sympathies are, they should not affect your decision."

A third man implicated in the murder, Vincent Muscat, pleaded guilty last year. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will testify at this trial, according to the deputy prosecutor.

Yorgen Fenech -- a wealthy businessman suspected of ordering the murder -- is yet to be tried. He denies any involvement.

Galizia's death led to the resignation of then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in January 2020, who was accused of trying to protect his friends and political allies tainted by the murder.

A 2021 public inquiry into the incident found that the Maltese government bears part of the responsibility for creating a "climate of impunity" for those who wanted to silence the journalist.