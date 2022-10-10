English
France

Paris hosts special taster day to prepare for 2024 Paralympic Games

By Euronews
A young girl practices freestyle wheelchair acrobatics during the first edition of the Paralympic Day on the Place de la Bastille in Paris on October 8, 2022   -   Copyright  Credit: AFP

Paris has held a paralympic day as the French capital prepares to host the 2024 Paralympic Games in two years' time. 

The event, which took place at  Place de la Bastille on Sunday, provided Parisians with a unique opportunity to discover a dozen paralympic sports, try new experiences, and meet athletes.

The day strives to provide an opportunity to encourage and promote the practice of sport among people with disabilities.

Watch the video report, above.