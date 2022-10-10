Paris hosts special taster day to prepare for 2024 Paralympic Games

Paris has held a paralympic day as the French capital prepares to host the 2024 Paralympic Games in two years' time.

The event, which took place at Place de la Bastille on Sunday, provided Parisians with a unique opportunity to discover a dozen paralympic sports, try new experiences, and meet athletes.

The day strives to provide an opportunity to encourage and promote the practice of sport among people with disabilities.

