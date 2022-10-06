At least 15 people died and up to 90 were still missing after two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters on Wednesday.

The vessels, which may have travelled from neighbouring Turkey, were hit by stormy weather in the Mediterranean Sea.

Authorities said at least 15 people had died near the island of Lesbos, which Pope Francis last year decried as a "shipwreck of civilisation" when visiting a refugee camp.

Rescuers pulled five people from the stormy waters but 20 were still missing early on Thursday, Greece's coastguard said.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, at least 70 people were believed to be missing after another boat hit rocks near the island of Kythira -- several hundred kilometres west of Lesbos.

“We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves,” Martha Stathaki, a local resident in Kythira told AP news agency.

It is believed the boat that sank near Kythira was carrying 100 people. Rescuers said early on Thursday they had rescued 30 from the waters.

Fire crews lowered ropes to help migrants climb up cliffs on the seafront. Local officials said a school in the area would be opened to provide shelter for those saved.

Navy divers were also expected to arrive Thursday to help with the search and rescue operation.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighbouring Turkey. People smugglers have changed routes in recent months to try and avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands.

'Shipwreck of civilisation'

Pope Francis visited migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos last December.

He blasted what he said was the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."

"Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilisation!" Francis said at the Mavrovouni camp.

Lesbos lies east of the Greek mainland and is around 20km from Turkey's coastline.

"I ask every man and woman, all of us, to overcome the paralysis of fear, the indifference that kills, the cynical disregard that nonchalantly condemns to death those on the fringes," Francis added.

"Let us stop ignoring reality, stop constantly shifting responsibility, stop passing off the issue of migration to others, as if it mattered to no one and was only a pointless burden to be shouldered by somebody else."