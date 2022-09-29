1. Putin to annex four Ukrainian regions on Friday

The Russian-installed leaders of the four regions of southeastern Ukraine have visited Moscow to finalise plans for annexation.

Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia have all held "referendums" on joining Russia in the last week.

Kyiv and its international allies have slammed them as a sham.

According to Russian officials, the four regions -- which represent about 15% of Ukraine -- voted overwhelming to be incorporated into Russian territory.

The West has stated that it will never recognise the annexation, with videos on social media showing armed soldiers enforcing the vote door-to-door.

"I am in Moscow," Leonid Passetchnik, the Russian-installed head of the Lugansk region, told the Tass news agency on Thursday.

The separatist leaders will soon be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin to ratify their "official" requests for annexation on Friday.

Russia's state parliament in Moscow is then expected to vote on the matter in the next few days.

In a sign that the Kremlin intends to mark the occasion, some streets in the Russian capital around the famous Red Square will be closed on Friday. Giant video screens have been set up, with billboards proclaiming “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – Russia!”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a fresh round of sanctions on Russia designed “to make the Kremlin pay” for escalating the conflict in Ukraine with the "sham referendums".

2. Sweden finds a new leak in Nord Stream gas pipeline

The Swedish coastguard said on Thursday that it had discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.

Damage to the undersea gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea has sent plumes of natural gas into the water near the island of Bornholm, while also heightening security concerns.

The European Union suspects sabotage and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that a deliberate attack against allies' infrastructure would be met with a "united and determined" response.

"All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage," a statement read.

Russia's foreign ministry has claimed that the damage occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of US intelligence agencies.

Russia also suspects sabotage and prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into an "act of international terrorism". Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed accusations of Russian involvement as "stupid".

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at the request of Russia to discuss damage to the gas pipelines.

3. Ukraine will 'act to protect our people,' says Zelenskyy

Heavy fighting has continued on the ground in Ukraine, notably in the "key" eastern region of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian governor there has reported that six civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Wednesday.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said three people -- including a 12-year-old girl -- were also killed and more than 60 buildings were damaged.

Ukraine's military claimed that Russia had carried out more than 82 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian sites over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said its air force carried out 16 strikes on Wednesday, damaging or destroying a number of Russian positions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that Ukraine will “act to protect our people” in Russian-occupied regions after “an imitation of referendums”.

A report drawn up by an international working group on sanctions has concluded that Russia should now be declared a “state sponsor of terrorism” under US and Canadian law.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence has claimed that more Russian men have now likely fled conscription than were initially used in the invasion.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said Putin's "partial military mobilisation" had resulted in a "considerable exodus".

The chair of the Russian State Duma has posted a reminder on Telegram that people should not be fleeing Russia to avoid enlisting.

4. Ukrainian activist among winners of ‘Alternative Nobel’ prize

A Ukrainian civil rights activist is among the recipients of the annual Right Livelihood Award — colloquially known as the “Alternative Nobel”.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, was honoured “for building sustainable democratic institutions in Ukraine and modelling a path to international accountability for war crimes.”

In a statement released by the award committee, Matviichuk said that “now we are going through a very dramatic time of Ukrainian history ... this award is a gesture of support for our struggle in general, and for my work, in particular.”

The other winners of the Right Livelihood Award include Somalia human rights activists Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman and the Africa Institute for Energy Governance.

Created in 1980, the award honours efforts that the prize founder, Swedish-German philanthropist Jakob von Uexkull, felt were being ignored by the Nobel Prizes.

Each winner will receive 1 million kronor (€91,000) in cash during a ceremony in Stockholm on November 30.