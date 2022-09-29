Scores arrested after protesters try to enter Iranian embassy in Oslo

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against the death of Mahsa Amini attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, leading to scores of arrests, authorities said.

Scuffles broke out and rocks were thrown at officers, Norway's police said, adding that “many people were behaving violently”. Two people were injured in the clashes, and a total of 90 were arrested.

Protests have broken out across Europe following Amini's death on September 16 after she was detained by Iran’s morality police.

Some protesters in Oslo called for women’s freedom, shouting Amini's name while others held Kurdish flags.

The demonstrations come a day after Iranian strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan killed at least 13 people and injured around 50 others.

The Iranian police have said Amini died of health-related complications after she was detained for allegedly breaking the country's strict dress code for women. The 22-year-old's family have cast doubt on the authorities' account, claiming she had no existing medical conditions.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for EU sanctions against Iran following Amini's death and the subsequent crackdown on a wave of protests.

"I am doing everything I can to put sanctions in place against those in Iran who beat women to death and shoot protesters in the name of religion," Baerbock wrote on Twitter.

"I have summoned the Iranian ambassador and we have made it clear in the Human Rights Council that the Iranian authorities must stop their brutal actions immediately."

The Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights says at least 76 people have been killed since protests began in Iran.